2 Colorado men charged in violent dispute that began with road rage in school drop-off line

Two men are facing charges in Colorado in connection with a road rage investigation that ended with a violent dispute. Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the arrests happened following a traffic collision in a school drop-off line.

Investigators said it began on Aug. 13 about 7:34 a.m. when deputies were called to respond to a report of a physical altercation that initially began as a traffic collision in the parking lot of Cresthill Middle School before it spilled over into a nearby neighborhood.

Cresthill School Resource Officer Deputy Corbin ran from the school to the scene of the disturbance. Investigators said Corbin separated the two men, recovered a knife, and gave first aid to one of the individuals who had been stabbed, applying a chest seal and emergency wound packing before paramedics arrived.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators said Jeremy John Larranga, 45, was arrested that day. He is facing charges of first-degree assault, child abuse, second-degree assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

Jacinto Louis Herrera, 39, was arrested on Sept. 15 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He faces charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and driving under restraint.

The series of events prompted Cresthill to be placed on a very brief secure status.