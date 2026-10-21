2 Colorado cities pass temporary bans on new data center applications

A total of four municipalities in Colorado took action on data centers this week. On Tuesday night, both Brighton and Lafayette passed temporary bans on new applications.

Brighton's temporary ban will be in place for one year, and the moratorium in Lafayette is for 18 months.

CBS

Littleton and Fort Collins held the first readings for their own six-month moratoriums at the latest city council meetings this week. Both will require another vote and public hearings before the moratoriums will take effect.

Those cities are the latest in Colorado to pause data center construction while community members consider the potential risks and advantages of having those businesses near homes and schools.

CBS

In Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman delayed a vote set for earlier this week on an indefinite data center moratorium to Oct. 26 after he called for a "Special Council Meeting for Vote on Indefinite Data Center Moratorium."

Denver created a working group on data centers with the goal of creating policy recommendations for the city. It is diverse, composed of community members and experts in a multitude of industries, and was created after the city council approved a moratorium to pause the construction of data centers in Denver.

Fort Collins and Littleton are considering a first reading of a six-month moratorium on data center construction. The pause in Fort Collins would apply to 10-megawatt or larger data centers if passed.