2 charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Denver Aquarium

Two charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Denver Aquarium

Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting death outside Denver Aquarium. On Feb. 14, investigators believe that Antonio Vasquez, 19, and Jason Trujillo, Jr., 17, shot Dacien Salazar, 19.

CBS

Salazar was rushed to the hospital where he died.

At the time, Denver police officers said that the shots that killed the teen were fired from a moving vehicle and that the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

Dacien Salazar Denver Police Department

Both Vasquez and Trujillo are being tried as adults. A judge has set a $1 million cash bond for each suspect.