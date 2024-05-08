2 charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Denver Aquarium
Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting death outside Denver Aquarium. On Feb. 14, investigators believe that Antonio Vasquez, 19, and Jason Trujillo, Jr., 17, shot Dacien Salazar, 19.
Salazar was rushed to the hospital where he died.
At the time, Denver police officers said that the shots that killed the teen were fired from a moving vehicle and that the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.
Both Vasquez and Trujillo are being tried as adults. A judge has set a $1 million cash bond for each suspect.