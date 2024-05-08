Watch CBS News
2 charged in connection with deadly shooting outside Denver Aquarium

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting death outside Denver Aquarium. On Feb. 14, investigators believe that Antonio Vasquez, 19, and Jason Trujillo, Jr., 17, shot Dacien Salazar, 19.

Salazar was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

At the time, Denver police officers said that the shots that killed the teen were fired from a moving vehicle and that the shooting did not appear to be a random incident. 

2.jpg
Dacien Salazar   Denver Police Department

Both Vasquez and Trujillo are being tried as adults. A judge has set a $1 million cash bond for each suspect.

