Reward increased in deadly Valentine's Day shooting outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The reward in a deadly Valentine's Day shooting outside the Downtown Aquarium in Denver has been increased to $3,000. Dacien Salazar was shot on Feb. 14 outside the aquarium, located at 700 Water Street. 

Salazar, 19, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said that the shots that killed the teen were fired from a moving vehicle and that the shooting did not appear to be a random incident. 

Dacien Salazar   Denver Police Department

If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they're being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 3:24 PM MDT

