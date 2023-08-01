Watch CBS News
Local News

2 buildings remain closed after flooding on Colorado State University campus

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

2 buildings on CSU campus closed Tuesday due to flooding
2 buildings on CSU campus closed Tuesday due to flooding 00:34

Two buildings on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins were closed Tuesday because of flooding from overnight storms. Crews worked through the night Monday into Tuesday morning but those buildings will remain closed. 

fort-collins-flooding-12vo-transfer-frame-64.jpg
CBS

CSU told CBS News Colorado that they need to get the forestry building and Rockwell Hall cleaned and checked for damage. 

fort-collins-flooding-12vo-transfer-frame-185.jpg
CBS

CSU also wanted to warn people that there is still a lot of standing water on campus and people may need to adjust their routines accordingly. 

fort-collins-flooding-12vo-transfer-frame-462.jpg
CBS

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day because of heavy rain and possible flooding. 

fawd-details.png
CBS

A Flood Watch has been issued from noon through midnight tonight for the Front Range, northeastern Colorado and the foothills. It's possible that some of these storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.