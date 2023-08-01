2 buildings remain closed after flooding on Colorado State University campus

Two buildings on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins were closed Tuesday because of flooding from overnight storms. Crews worked through the night Monday into Tuesday morning but those buildings will remain closed.

CSU told CBS News Colorado that they need to get the forestry building and Rockwell Hall cleaned and checked for damage.

CSU also wanted to warn people that there is still a lot of standing water on campus and people may need to adjust their routines accordingly.

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day because of heavy rain and possible flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued from noon through midnight tonight for the Front Range, northeastern Colorado and the foothills. It's possible that some of these storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes.