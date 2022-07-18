Watch CBS News
2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.

i-70-border-bust-1-mesa-cnty-so.jpg
Mesa County Sheriff

Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.

mesa-county-bust.jpg
Yair Pistener-Anticona (left) and  Amaury Rivas-Barrera (right) Mesa County Sheriff

Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.

On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.

mesa-co-camp-bust.jpg
Justin Book (left) and Victoria Olson (right) Mesa County Sheriff

Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 3:08 PM

