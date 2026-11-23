Two people were arrested in Douglas County on Monday morning during an investigation surrounding a stolen car. According to investigators, shortly before 6 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol tried to stop a vehicle that had license plates that didn't match the vehicle on Founders Parkway in Castle Rock.

Two people were arrested in Douglas County on Monday morning. CBS

The driver refused to stop, and state troopers pursued the vehicle until Happy Canyon and then backed off.

That's when automatic license plate readers alerted Douglas County Sheriff's deputies to the vehicle, which was pinned at Lincoln Avenue and Havana Street. Deborah Takahara with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the driver and the passenger refused to get out of the vehicle.

Takahara said that deputies negotiated with the driver and passenger inside the vehicle for about two hours before they eventually surrendered to deputies. One male and one female were arrested.

Police activity on Lincoln Avenue in Douglas County. Douglas County

"We do believe that heavy police presence did play a role in getting the two to come out of the car and surrender peacefully without injury," said Takahara.

During the investigation, drivers were urged to avoid Lincoln Avenue east of I-25 to Oswego Street due to the police activity.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time. The off-ramp from I-25 to Lincoln Avenue, as well as Lincoln Avenue, was closed to traffic during the investigation.

The operation involved the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado State Patrol, the Littleton Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Parker Police Department, and the Castle Rock Police Department.