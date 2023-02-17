19 people, dog rescued from snow-packed roads, -15 degree temps in Moffat County
Search and rescue crews in Moffat County were busy after this week's snowstorm. A total of 19 people and a dog were rescued from snow-packed roads while they were stranded in negative 15-degree weather.
Conditions were so bad, Moffat County Sheriff's Office crews rescued everyone with a snowcat.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control used its aircraft to help find those stranded.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.