Watch CBS News
Local News

19 people, dog rescued from snow-packed roads, -15 degree temps in Moffat County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Search and rescue crews in Moffat County were busy after this week's snowstorm. A total of 19 people and a dog were rescued from snow-packed roads while they were stranded in negative 15-degree weather. 

moffatt-county-rescues-mcso3-copy.jpg
Moffat County

Conditions were so bad, Moffat County Sheriff's Office crews rescued everyone with a snowcat. 

moffatt-county-rescues-mcso4-copy.jpg
Moffat County

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control used its aircraft to help find those stranded. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.