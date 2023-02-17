19 people, dog rescued from snow-packed roads, -15 degree temps in Moffat County

Search and rescue crews in Moffat County were busy after this week's snowstorm. A total of 19 people and a dog were rescued from snow-packed roads while they were stranded in negative 15-degree weather.

Conditions were so bad, Moffat County Sheriff's Office crews rescued everyone with a snowcat.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control used its aircraft to help find those stranded.