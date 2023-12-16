Last of 16 gang members sentenced to prison for threatening, shooting, killing perceived rivals

Manuel Rivera-Rivas was sentenced Dec. 11 to six years in Colorado state prison for murder, wrapping up the prosecution of 16 members of a notoriously violent gang for a series of threats, shootings and killings of people they perceived to be gang rivals.

Three members of the MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Mauricio Alvarado-Vasquez was one of them. He was convicted by a jury after a four-week trial in July for his role in multiple murders and attempted murders through 2019 and 2020, including the killing of an Aurora woman.

Mauricio Alvarado-Vasquez Colorado Department of Corrections

Vicky Salvadora DeDios was stabbed 20 times, according to prosecutors from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Her body was discovered in the back seat of her car that was parked on Interstate 225 and set on fire.

Marks on the roadway show where a car was discovered burning on Interstate 225 the morning of September 8, 2019, in Aurora. The body of a woman was found in the backseat floorboard. She had been stabbed 20 times, according to investigators. CBS

The investigation into her death revealed DeDios was at a bar when she was "lured outside" and "rendered unconscious," according to the DA's press release. DeDios was driven to a house and stabbed inside the vehicle.

Based on information from other MS-13 members, Alvarado-Vasquez and and David Tobias-Carbajal drove the car around, then purchased a lighter and gasoline before parking it on the highway and burning it.

"This defendant bragged about stabbing the victim first and then asked her how it feels to die," Chief Deputy District Attorney Laura Wilson stated in a press release. "He is an ongoing threat to the entire community and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Alvarado-Vasquez was also charged with trying to kill Alexander Portillo. Alvarado-Vasquez conspired with two other gang members in their belief that Portillo belonged to a rival gang. They researched Portillo's place of employment, his work schedule, and the type of car he drove "so they could ambush and kill him," according to prosecutors.

Portillo survived the attack.

Members of the MS-13 group were also charged with murdering Carlos Ramirez-Rivera, another man whom they targeted for his alleged involvement in a rival gang. According to prosecutors, Ramirez-Rivera was followed after leaving a local bar. Surveillance camera footage showed his car stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of East Kentucky Avenue and South Birch Street at 3 a.m., Nov. 2, 2019. Another car pulled up beside his and fired multiple gunshots. Ramirez-Rivera was hit in the arms and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine days later, six people were injured by gunfire at an apartment complex in Aurora. They, too, had previously been at a local bar and were thought to be rival gang members by MS-13 members. The prosecutors said there was no evidence to suggest these shooting victims had any gang affiliation.

"This is one of the most violent and brutal gangs I have come across in my career as a prosecutor," District Attorney John Kellner stated in a press release. "I cannot stress enough how grateful I am to the state and federal law enforcement team that dedicated years to bringing these defendants to justice. Their efforts prevented this transnational criminal gang from gaining a foothold in our community."

A spokesman for the DA's Office told CBS News Colorado that most of the 16 defendants are from El Salvador. It's unclear exactly how long each one had been in Colorado.

David Tobias-Carbajal, Alvardo-Vasquez's accomplice in the death of Vicky DeDios, was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

David Tobias-Carbajal Colorado Department of Corrections

Josue Tobias-Carbajal was also sentenced to life without parole.

Josue Tobias-Carbajal Colorado Department of Corrections

Elias Tobias was sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder.

Elias Tobias Colorado Department of Corrections

Mauricio Lopez-Rodriguez received a 10-year prison sentence.

Mauricio Lopez-Rodriguez Colorado Department of Corrections

Rafael Lopez-Rodriguez received the same 10-year sentence.

Rafael Lopez-Rodriguez Colorado Department of Corrections

Cristian Vasquez-Ortega was sentenced to 48 years in the DOC.

Cristian Vasquez-Ortega Colorado Department of Corrections

Hector Rodriguez-Barrientos was sentenced to 30 years.

Hector Rodriguez-Barrientos Colorado Department of Corrections

Enrique Juarez-Gonzalez got 24 years.

Enrique Juarez-Gonzalez Colorado Department of Corrections

Marvin Ramos-Hernandez was sentenced to 16 years in the DOC.

Marvin Ramos-Hernandez Colorado Department of Corrections

Gerson Huezo-Cerritos received a 10-year sentence.

Gerson Huezo-Cerritos Colorado Department of Corrections

David Medina-Hernandez got the same 10-year sentence.

David Medina-Hernandez Colorado Department of Corrections

Edwin Mendoza received an eight-year sentence.

Edwin Mendoza Colorado Department of Corrections

Enrique Zamorano-Cuevas received four years in prison.

Two women were also prosecuted. Both received probation sentences. Miriam Tobias-Carbajal received five years and Natalie Bolivar four.