14ers Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat reopen on Friday

Two popular 14ers are reopening on Friday after being closed for months. Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat were closed in March due to liability issues because the trails cross private property.

The reopening will also restore access to Mount Cameron which can only be reached by hiking Mount Democrat or Mount Lincoln.

ALMA, UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Lloyd Athearn, Executive Director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, hikes down Mount Democrat near Alma, United States on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Woolf for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In order to climb the peaks legally hikers will need to sign an electronic liability waiver. Signs with QR codes will be posted at the trailhead.

John Reiber, the landowner of mining claims on Mount Lincoln and Democrat, spearheaded the effort to find a temporary solution.

"The reopening of these peaks is the result of a lot of collaboration, hard work and financial investment," said Reiber. "While it does take a significant amount of effort to manage this, I believe it's a worthwhile endeavor for the time, both for our local community and for those who want to climb all the 14ers but it's a stopgap measure. For a long term solution, join the Fix CRUS Coalition."

Interested hikers should sign this waiver to access Mt Lincoln, Mt Democrat, and Mt Cameron. The summit of Mt Bross remains closed, though the "Bross bypass" trail will be open for hikers completing the full loop.