'Mama I'm bleeding, I've been shot': 13-year-old shot while riding in his mom's car after being picked up from school

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened.

Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once Katrelle, 22, walked past the car.

The boy's mother, Kiri Willis, told CBS4 that as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming.

"Some crazy guy was screaming and yelling in the road and I told him to move because I almost hit him, and I slammed on my brakes, and then we got like 4 or 5 houses down the street and then he started shooting at us and it was just my car," said the boy's mother Kiri Willis.

"We heard the gunshots and he said, 'Mama I'm bleeding... I've been shot.'"

She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. Katrelle is facing attempted murder charges.

