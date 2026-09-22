13 suspects arrested in police operation targeting child sex offenders

Aurora police say authorities have arrested 13 suspects during an operation targeting child sex offenders.

Authorities identified websites where child internet luring and human trafficking were taking place in May. Detectives began using undercover, minor-aged personas to speak with suspects.

The multi-agency team said that of the 13 men, four initially stopped chatting with the undercover officer's personas when they learned they were underage, only to re-engage on their own. Two of the suspects were already registered sex offenders.

"In today's online world, offenders who seek to sexually exploit children can do so behind closed doors and out of public view, which is why proactive police work is so important in exposing these crimes," said Lt. Seth Robertson, who oversees the Aurora Police Department's Special Victims Section. "The people we encountered during this operation knew exactly what they were doing; some arrived with sexual devices, drugs or alcohol they intended to provide to or use with someone they believed to be a minor."

The Stopping Adults From Exploiting (SAFE) Kids operation was motivated by the passage of Senate Bill 26-15. The bill elevated internet luring of a child for commercial sexual activity from a Class 5 felony to a Class 3 felony. It also established mandatory minimum prison sentences for offenders.

Aurora Police Department

The 13 suspects arrested during the operation include:

Jeffrey Lutsk, 65, of Aurora

Facing charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child.

In custody at Arapahoe County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Frank Herman, 21, of Arvada

Facing charges of internet luring of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of children, patronizing a prostituted child, and solicitation of child prostitution.



Released on $25,000 bond

Kristopher Dominguez, 29, of Denver

Facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child, internet luring of a child, sexual exploitation of children, patronizing a prostituted child and solicitation of child prostitution.

Released on $50,000 bond.

Thomas Wohlman, 58, of Denver

Facing charges of habitual sexual offender of a child, attempted engaging in commercial sexual activity with a child and solicitation of child prostitution.

Released on $75,000 bond.

Jonathan Kranich, 41, of Centennial

Facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child, patronizing a prostituted child and attempted engaging in commercial sexual activity with a child.

Released on $75,000 bond.

Jesus Cedillo, 45, of Aurora

Facing charges of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child, patronizing a prostituted child and attempted engaging in commercial sexual activity with a child.

In custody at Arapahoe County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Samuel Wahlgren, 32, of Denver

Facing charges of attempted engaging in commercial sexual activity with a child, patronizing a prostituted child and solicitation of child prostitution.



Released on $30,000 bond.

Danny Davis, 62 (no location given)

Facing charges of internet luring of a child, soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child and attempted engaging in commercial sexual activity with a child.

Released on $25,000 bond.

Devar Lewis, 27, of Aurora

Facing charges of internet luring of a child, patronizing a prostituted child and attempted solicitation for commercial sexual activity with a child.



In custody at Arapahoe County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Joshua Tarver, 36 (no location given)

Facing charges of patronizing a prostituted child and attempted solicitation for commercial sexual activity with a child.

Released on $25,000 bond.

Hikmat Hikmat, 23, of Castle Pines

Facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child, patronizing a prostituted child and solicitation for commercial sexual activity with a child.

Released on $25,000 bond.

Robert Titus, 37, of Aurora

Facing charges of internet luring of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

In custody at Arapahoe County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Fermin Rivera-Garcia, 33

Facing charges of solicitation for commercial sexual activity with a child and patronizing a prostituted child.

Released on $25,000 bond.

The Aurora Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on criminal activity involving the suspects is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.