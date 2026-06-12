10 people in Aurora displaced after fire damages home

Ten people were displaced from their home in Aurora after an early-morning fire on Friday. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, crews were called to the residence in the 4600 block of South Ivory Circle just after 5 a.m.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews were called to a burning home in the 4600 block of South Ivory Circle early Friday morning. Aurora Fire Rescue

Crews were able to put water on the fire and determined that everyone had escaped the burning home safely. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews were joined by crews from South Metro Fire Rescue in the battle. Fire officials said the fire was under control by 6:42 a.m. but there was severe damage to the home.

Ten people were displaced after fire damaged a home in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora Fire Rescue

What caused the fire is being investigated.