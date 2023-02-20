NOLA Voodoo Tavern and Perks recognized during NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend is now in the books for the NBA and for the entire month of February, the league has highlighted black-owned restaurants from cities around the country.

Denver received the spotlight on Sunday as 10 local restaurants received national attention, thanks to the league.

One of those restaurants is NOLA Voodoo Tavern and Perks which has been a staple in the Cole neighborhood for nearly a decade.

On East Bruce Randolph Street, sits NOLA Voodoo Tavern, where every night is Mardi Gras.

The owner, Henry Batiste, moved to Denver 17 years ago for a corporate job but decided to open a restaurant instead, nearly eight years ago.

"One of my dreams was to open a bar or restaurant and make it like a cheers, everybody knows everybody, enjoy each other's company and that is how it is here in NOLA," Batiste said.

For Batiste, bringing his southern roots to Denver while using his family recipes is a dream come true.

He bought that specific property on East Bruce Randolph Street because it reminded him of home.

"The brick wall reminded me of New Orleans, and I see a niche for new Orleans food I wanted to make some authentic stuff using my family recipes, my mother and grandmother's recipes and so far it has been very successful," Batiste said.

His dishes all hold tradition and flavor. From gumbo to red beans, catfish, jambalaya along with his well-known dish "Crawfish Monica."

"Denver doesn't have a lot of Cajun food in the area and I see a niche for that and I came down to the Cole neighborhood which I live down the street from here and basically decided to open it up," Batiste added.

Now with his decor of beads, masks and jazz music, he brings the sense of Louisiana home cooking to others.

"Something that is really a joy to come to and gives a feeling of home ..someone told me this feels like home, this feels like New Orleans," Batiste said

And the restaurant plans to continue to make it that way with its "Fat Tuesday" celebration in honor of Mardi Gras.

The restaurant will have a big celebration on Tuesday that will go on the entire day.