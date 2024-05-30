1 suspect in custody after woman found dead inside Colorado home

One suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after a woman was found dead inside a home.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, an investigation is underway after an adult female was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3400 block of W. Dill Road.

Police also said that it was an isolated incident involving domestic violence and there is no threat to the public. Sheridan PD issued an update around 11:27 a.m. that Roy Jones, 53, was taken into custody in Adams County.

Jones is being charged with first-degree murder, according to Sheridan PD.

Suspect in this morning's homicide has been arrested and taken into custody. Roy Jones, 53, was arrested in Adams County and will be charged with first degree murder. For more information, please contact the Arapahoe County DA's Office. https://t.co/vcJgkYrbUs — Sheridan Police Dept (@SheridanPolice) May 30, 2024