1 suspect arrested after shooting with Larimer County Sheriff's deputy in Northern Colorado

One suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after being involved in a shooting with a Larimer County Sheriff's deputy in Northern Colorado.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Highway 1 between Gregory Road and Country Club Road has been closed after the shooting. That's east of Terry Lake in the Fort Collins area.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.