1 person shot, possible suspects in custody after shooting in Brighton

One person was shot and rushed to urgent care with a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in Brighton near South 9th Avenue and Bush Street. 

The possible suspects were taken into custody near East 120th Avenue and Salem Street. The public is urged to avoid those areas during the investigation. 

Officers rushed to the initial scene after receiving reports of shots fired. 

Prairie View High School was placed on lockdown. Police are investigating possible student involvement. Other schools in the area were placed on secure status during the response and investigation. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 1:21 PM

