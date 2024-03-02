Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured after crash involving vehicle and motorcycle on I-25 northbound at Speer Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person is reportedly injured while an investigation is underway after a crash involving a driver and motorcyclist. 

Denver police tweeted Saturday afternoon that a crash happened with one person injured that involved a motorist and motorcyclist on I-25 northbound at Speer Boulevard. 

Delays are expected in the area and police are asking the public to use caution in the area.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 4:41 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.