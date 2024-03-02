1 person injured after crash involving vehicle and motorcycle on I-25 northbound at Speer Boulevard
One person is reportedly injured while an investigation is underway after a crash involving a driver and motorcyclist.
Denver police tweeted Saturday afternoon that a crash happened with one person injured that involved a motorist and motorcyclist on I-25 northbound at Speer Boulevard.
Delays are expected in the area and police are asking the public to use caution in the area.
