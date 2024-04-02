1 pedestrian killed in collision with SUV in Adams County

Colorado State Patrol and the Adams County Sheriff's Office continued to investigate what led to a crash that caused extensive damage to a vehicle and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol confirms with CBS News Colorado that at least one person is dead in this crash. There were no injuries to the driver. This happened at 55th and Lowell in Adams County around 7:12 a.m.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Lowell were closed at 55th Street mid-morning Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol confirms with CBS News Colorado that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.