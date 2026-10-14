1 killed after Ford F-150 crashes into Colorado State Patrol vehicle, semi on I-70

A 19-year-old male died after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash when the Ford F-150 he was riding in crashed into a Colorado State Patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 and then into a semi. According to investigators, the crash happened about 6:45 a.m. while troopers were investigating a single-vehicle semi crash in the same area.

The passenger in a Ford F-150 was killed in a crash with a Colorado State Patrol vehicle. Colorado State Patrol

The semi crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 321 east of Byers. During that investigation, the trooper's patrol vehicle was struck by a Ford F-150.

The initial investigation shows the trooper was partially blocking the left lane of travel while tow trucks were removing the semi from the center median. That's when the driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old male, lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.

A Colorado State Patrol vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F-150 on I-70. Colorado State Patrol

Troopers said the truck continued westbound before entering the center median, striking the guardrail and then striking the rear driver's side of the semi.

The driver of the truck was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The passenger of the truck was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

A Ford F-150 crashed into a Colorado State Patrol vehicle before crashing into a semi on I-70 near Byers. Colorado State Patrol

The trooper was rushed to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The name of the crash victim has not been released.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash.