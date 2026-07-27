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1 killed, 4 injured in lightning strike on Colorado's Mount Blue Sky

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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One person was killed and four others injured in a lightning strike at the summit of Mount Blue Sky over the weekend. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, first responders received a report of the lightning strike that may have injured someone at 1:22 p.m. Sunday.

Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK, CO - SEPTEMBER 12 : Mount Blue Sky, 14,265' in Clear Creek, Colorado on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.  Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Investigators said that the person killed was a minor. Another juvenile was among those injured. One person who was injured was airlifted off the 14,265-foot summit. The other three sustained minor injuries and were not transported. 

Several agencies were involved with the rescue, including Alpine Rescue Team, Denver Mountain Parks, Flight for Life, Clear Creek Fire Authority, and Clear Creek EMS.

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