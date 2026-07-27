1 killed, 4 injured in lightning strike on Colorado's Mount Blue Sky

One person was killed and four others injured in a lightning strike at the summit of Mount Blue Sky over the weekend. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, first responders received a report of the lightning strike that may have injured someone at 1:22 p.m. Sunday.

CLEAR CREEK, CO - SEPTEMBER 12 : Mount Blue Sky, 14,265' in Clear Creek, Colorado on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Investigators said that the person killed was a minor. Another juvenile was among those injured. One person who was injured was airlifted off the 14,265-foot summit. The other three sustained minor injuries and were not transported.

Several agencies were involved with the rescue, including Alpine Rescue Team, Denver Mountain Parks, Flight for Life, Clear Creek Fire Authority, and Clear Creek EMS.