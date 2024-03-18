Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 suspect arrested in Colorado after carjacking, crash in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police investigate deadly crash after carjacking
Aurora police investigate deadly crash after carjacking 01:15

Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly crash that began with a carjacking on Sunday night. Officers rushed to a report of an armed carjacking near 23rd Avenue and Dallas Street about 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Officers said they quickly located the stolen vehicle with help from the carjacking victim. But when officers tried to stop the suspect, that person drove away in the stolen vehicle and then crashed with another vehicle at Dayton and 19th Avenue. 

The person in that other vehicle was killed in the crash. The suspect was detained by police and charges are pending during the investigation. 

Dayton was closed between Montview and 17th during the investigation on Sunday night. 

The 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) joined Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit, Traffic Investigation Unit, Gang & Robbery Investigation Team, Victim Services Unit and Crime Scene Investigators at the scene. Major Crimes will be leading the investigation into the carjacking and vehicular homicide. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 11:39 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.