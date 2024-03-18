1 killed, 1 suspect arrested in Colorado after carjacking, crash in Aurora

Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly crash that began with a carjacking on Sunday night. Officers rushed to a report of an armed carjacking near 23rd Avenue and Dallas Street about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said they quickly located the stolen vehicle with help from the carjacking victim. But when officers tried to stop the suspect, that person drove away in the stolen vehicle and then crashed with another vehicle at Dayton and 19th Avenue.

The person in that other vehicle was killed in the crash. The suspect was detained by police and charges are pending during the investigation.

Dayton was closed between Montview and 17th during the investigation on Sunday night.

The 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) joined Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit, Traffic Investigation Unit, Gang & Robbery Investigation Team, Victim Services Unit and Crime Scene Investigators at the scene. Major Crimes will be leading the investigation into the carjacking and vehicular homicide.