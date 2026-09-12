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1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree in Northern Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police are investigating a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Northern Colorado that left one person injured.

According to the Longmont Police Department, officers responded to the store located in the 2200 block of Main Street around 2:45 p.m. They say a man and a boy under the age of 18 were involved in an altercation when they came across each other outside of the store.

Investigators say the boy picked up a weapon, and the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds. The boy was struck at least once by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the LPD at 303-774-3700.

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