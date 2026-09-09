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1 dead in house fire northeast of Denver, flames spread to motor homes

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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One person was killed, and several animals perished in a house fire in Commerce City on Tuesday. The flames spread to several motor homes and multiple outdoor structures in the area. 

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One person was killed in a house fire in Commerce City. South Adams Fire

Crews with South Adams Fire rushed to the burning home near 88th Avenue and Laurel, just south of the Mile High Flea Market, about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had spread.

During the investigation, one person was confirmed dead. 

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A house fire spread to several recreational vehicles and sheds near 88th Avenue and Laurel in Commerce City.  CBS

Several recreational vehicles and sheds were destroyed in the fire. Two horses, as well as ducks and chickens, perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South Adams Fire and the Adams County Sheriff's Office. 

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