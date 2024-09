Witnesses testify at trial for man accused of shooting, killing Illinois police officer Multiple witnesses have testified during the murder trial​ of a man accused of shooting and killing a Bradley police sergeant and injuring another officer in 2021. Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan shot and killed Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon in December 2021. Xandria Harris, 26, was also charged in the crime. Her trial date has not been set.