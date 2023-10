Witness describes Chicago shooting that injured CTA bus supervisor A CTA bus supervisor was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood. Police said the 55-year-old man and others were standing outside a CTA bus near 47th and Archer around 1:50 p.m., when a passenger in another vehicle began shooting in their direction. The man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.