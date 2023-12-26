Watch CBS News

Winter break fun: after-Christmas ideas for the kids

Christmas has come and gone, but the kids are still off from school for at least another week or two. So how are you going to occupy their time and keep them entertained during winter break? Muah Cotton Candy | Perceptual Experience Interactive Art Exhibit | Museum of Illusions | The Exhibit House
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.