Will Chicago police be ready for DNC protests? A city watchdog weighs in The Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago in just over 80 days, and the big question many are asking is whether police will be prepared for the expected protests. The city's inspector general documented in a new report the improvements made in the Chicago Police Department's response to mass gatherings and large-scale events. She's documented how the department has conducted drills and tested its plans, as well as drafted extensive revisions to its use of force policy.