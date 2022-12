Who is getting massage therapy licenses despite past criminal convictions? On Wednesday we told you about James R. Garrett, a massage therapist who had a past felony conviction for theft when he got his license. Garrett went on to plead guilty to charges after sexually assaulting a woman to whom he was providing a massage. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reports, there a surprising list of convictions that do not automatically bar people from getting massage therapy licenses.