White Sox leaders respond to former players' criticism about team's culture CBS 2's Jori Parys had more on how the White Sox season just keeps getting worse. Former White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton, who is back in town with the Yankees, had a lot to say to ESPN on Sunday about the team's culture. He said the Sox lacked rules and accountability. Lance Lynn, who pitched for the White Sox from 2021 until this season when he was traded to the L.A. Dodgers, publicly agreed with those opinions.