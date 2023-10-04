What's next after Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House? Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are scrambling for their next move, after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his position as House Speaker. A small faction of eight far-right GOP representatives, spearheaded by Florida's Matt Gaetz, orchestrated the ouster of the California Republican, because McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass a bill preventing a government shutdown. Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the temporary House Speaker until a new leader is elected. Former Illinois Republican Party chairman Pat Brady helps sort out the winners and losers in this unprecedented situation.