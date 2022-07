What could you buy if you won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot The big Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion. That’s the prize for Friday night’s drawing and would provide you a more than $740 million cash payout option. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman went to the Wrightwood neighborhood to speak to those who hope they’re going to be the lucky ones.