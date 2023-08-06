Watch CBS News

What Caught My Eye: Aug. 6, 2023

From a glimpse inside the National Association of Black Journalists convention to service dogs being trained while watching a show. Here's what caught CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran's eye this week.
