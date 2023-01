Wage theft cost Americans billions, but often goes unpunished You might have a burglar alarm to protect your home, or hide your wallet from pickpockets in a crowd. What you might not realize is you could be losing money in a different way from your paycheck. Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft each year. Consumer Correspondent Ash-har Quraishi found, even if you fight for what you're owed and win, you still might never get paid.