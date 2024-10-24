Voters to elect Chicago school board members for first time. What you need to know. For the first time, Chicago voters will pick some of the members of the city’s public school board. Starting Jan. 15, the Chicago Board of Education will go from seven members appointed by the mayor to a 21-member hybrid board. Voters will elect 10 members, and the mayor will appoint the other 11, including the board president. Mila Koumpilova, a reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, helps dive into the historic school board election.