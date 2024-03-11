United Auto Workers union leader shares what he learned at State of the Union During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden touted achievements his administration has made since he took office, including the push to save an auto plant in Belvidere, Illinois. Matt Frantzen, president of United Auto Workers Local 126, was Congressman Bill Foster’s guest at the State of the Union, and joined the stream to share what it was like to have a front row seat when the president honored his labor miracle.