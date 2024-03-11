Watch CBS News

U.S. working to get more aid into Gaza

As Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramadan, a U.S. Army ship carrying equipment to help get aid into Gaza is headed toward the Mediterranean, and tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict are rising both abroad and at home.
