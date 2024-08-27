Watch CBS News

Two ATM burglaries reported overnight in Chicago

Around 4:15 a.m. Thieves were caught on surveillance video at the Diamond Express Market, in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Another burglary was reported at a convenience store in Englewood around 3:50 a.m.
