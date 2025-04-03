Watch CBS News

Trump reciprocal tariffs announcement sends stock market plunging

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,600 points Thursday while the Nasdaq sank more than 1,000 points as the stock market recoiled from President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs worldwide.
