Trial continues for Jennifer Crumbley, mother of convicted Michigan school shooter The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan school shooter continues on Friday, a day after she took the stand in her down defense. Crumbley testified she didn't believe her son, Ethan, needed mental health counseling, despite a warning from the school the day he went on a deadly rampage. The teen pleaded guilty to killing four students and wounding seven others. Both of his parents now also face charges related to the shooting.