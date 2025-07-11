Watch CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Illinois

A tornado watch was issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 11 p.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.