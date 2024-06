Tips for staying safe and cool in extreme heat Much of the country is baking under an exceptionally strong heat dome. The U.S. could see almost 200 new or tied heat records this week, spanning more than a dozen states, and while it might not be the most destructive, extreme heat is by far the deadliest form of severe weather. That means it's important to protect yourself. Dr. Kush Desai, with RUSH University Medical Center, has some advice for staying safe and cool.