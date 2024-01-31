Watch CBS News

Time Out Chicago lists 26 romantic things to do

Valentine's Day may be two weeks away, but Chicagoans can enjoy fine dining, robust art, and its theater scene ahead of the holiday. Time Out Chicago Editor Isaiah Reynolds has a list of 26 romantic things to do in Chicago right now. Read more
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.