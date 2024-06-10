Watch CBS News

The coveted Trader Joe's coolers are back

There's another run for mini tote bags at Trader Joe's, this time for an insulated version, which costs $4.00. But they're already hitting the re-sale market for a lot more. Some are being sold online for $100.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.