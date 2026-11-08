Watch CBS News

“The Angle:” Political analyst weighs on midterm fallout, lawsuit by ex-FBI Chicago head against

Political analyst, former 5th Ward Alderwoman Leslie Hairston, and former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, Pat Brady, weigh in on the midterms and what it means moving forward. Other topics of discussion include a bombshell lawsuit by the former head of the FBI field office in Chicago, who says he was forced to resign after being made a "scapegoat" for a series of failed prosecutions related to Operation Midway Blitz.
58m ago (16:04)
Videos
Sunny and breezy in Chicago for Sunday

Sunny and breezy in Chicago for Sunday

“The Angle:” Political analyst weighs on midterm fallout, lawsuit by ex-FBI Chicago head against

“The Angle:” Political analyst weighs on midterm fallout, lawsuit by ex-FBI Chicago head against

Cute pumpkin thieves, Photo captures Tina Turner in action | What Caught My Eye

Cute pumpkin thieves, Photo captures Tina Turner in action | What Caught My Eye

Vigil held for family killed in Rogers Park fire

Vigil held for family killed in Rogers Park fire

Hundreds of "Rocky" fans partake in stair challenge at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Hundreds of "Rocky" fans partake in stair challenge at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Eagle Scout project collects $6,000 in supplies for animal shelter in Mokena

Eagle Scout project collects $6,000 in supplies for animal shelter in Mokena

Northern Illinois Food Bank gives out first holiday meal boxes of season

Northern Illinois Food Bank gives out first holiday meal boxes of season

Trump appoints Stephen Miller as new White House chief of staff

Trump appoints Stephen Miller as new White House chief of staff

Griffin MSI kicks off holiday celebrations with tree lighting ceremony

Griffin MSI kicks off holiday celebrations with tree lighting ceremony

Beverly Phono Mart holds grand reopening nearly year after crash

Beverly Phono Mart holds grand reopening nearly year after crash

ISP searching for driver in New Lenox hit-and-run

ISP searching for driver in New Lenox hit-and-run

Man charged with kidnapping, battering woman, leading CPD on chase

Man charged with kidnapping, battering woman, leading CPD on chase

Patchy fog possible, lows in the 30s Saturday night

Patchy fog possible, lows in the 30s Saturday night

At least 6 dead, 15 hurt in Krakow, Poland, mass shooting

At least 6 dead, 15 hurt in Krakow, Poland, mass shooting

Man charged with killing 84-year-old adopted mother in Morgan Park

Man charged with killing 84-year-old adopted mother in Morgan Park

9th annual True Chicago Conference happening at Obama Presidential Center

9th annual True Chicago Conference happening at Obama Presidential Center

Neighbors continue to express concerns over proposed Amtrak Bridgeport facility

Neighbors continue to express concerns over proposed Amtrak Bridgeport facility

Meet Bambi, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

Meet Bambi, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

Cold to mild by afternoon in Chicago

Cold to mild by afternoon in Chicago

Chicago weather: overnight freeze for some

Chicago weather: overnight freeze for some

Morgan Park H.S. basketball champ now starring with Harlem Globetrotters

Morgan Park H.S. basketball champ now starring with Harlem Globetrotters

Englewood youth football team trying to get to Louisville for regional tournament

Englewood youth football team trying to get to Louisville for regional tournament

Cornell faculty votes "no confidence" in university's administration

Cornell faculty votes "no confidence" in university's administration

Teamsters and Chicago parking garage owners reach tentative deal to end strike

Teamsters and Chicago parking garage owners reach tentative deal to end strike

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News Sunday Morning

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Purple Pregame

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

Latest NorCal News & Headlines

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

Latest Boston News & Headlines

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

Latest Colorado News & Headlines

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles Weekend 9am

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Latest Miami News & Headlines

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Latest New York News & Headlines

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

Community Heart

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA News This Morning Sunday 8am

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

Good Day Sacramento

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas Weekend 7am

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue