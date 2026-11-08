“The Angle:” Political analyst weighs on midterm fallout, lawsuit by ex-FBI Chicago head against Political analyst, former 5th Ward Alderwoman Leslie Hairston, and former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, Pat Brady, weigh in on the midterms and what it means moving forward. Other topics of discussion include a bombshell lawsuit by the former head of the FBI field office in Chicago, who says he was forced to resign after being made a "scapegoat" for a series of failed prosecutions related to Operation Midway Blitz. More