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"The Angle:" Candidates vie for open seats in Illinois' 4th, 8th congressional districts

Democrat Patty Garcia and Republican Lupe Castillo each make their case for the 4th Congressional District seat, while Democrat Melissa Bean and Republican Jennifer Davis make their cases for the 8th. Afterward, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin join Chris Tye to discuss the prospects of a blue wave in Congress this election, and the Bears' ongoing stadium negotiations.
21m ago (15:52)
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