Taye Diggs and Emmanuel Acho share stories from first season of Second Chance Stage Have you ever wished for a do-over? Maybe something in your life didn't go quite as you planned. A new show is doing just that. "Second Chance Stage" is giving performers – you guessed it – a second chance. Co-hosts Taye Diggs and Emmanuel Acho shared some of their favorite performances from the debut season, and stories of second chances they might like to get themselves.