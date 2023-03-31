Survivor and kidney transplant recipient shares her journey March is National Kidney Month, so we wanted to take some time to talk about kidney disease and raise awareness. According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in three American adults are at risk of developing kidney disease, and since there are often no early symptoms, screenings are essential. Joining us is Monica Fox, director of outreach and government relations for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. She's also a kidney disease survivor and kidney transplant recipient.