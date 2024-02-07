Supreme Court to weigh Trump’s ballot eligibility. What you should know. A federal appeals court ruled Former President Donald Trump does not have immunity from charges that he plotted to overturn results of the 2020 election. In less than 24 hours, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Trump’s appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling knocking him off that state’s ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Northwestern University professor Paul Gowder helps look at the decision awaiting the Republican-slanted court.