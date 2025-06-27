Watch CBS News

Supreme Court limits judges' power to issue nationwide injunctions in birthright citizenship case

The Supreme Court on Friday limited the use of nationwide injunctions, reining in federal judges' ability to issue sweeping orders that have in recent years stymied implementation of policies from Republican and Democratic presidential administrations alike, but side-stepped the issue of whether the Trump administration can end birthright citizenship for children born in the U-S from non-citizen parents.
